More than 10,000 people received free eye tests last year, according to new figures.

List MSP Emma Roddick welcomed the uptake which was published by Public Health Scotland.

Around 10,200 people received a free eye exam, of which around 79 were home visits.

Highlands and Islands MSP Ms Roddick said the medical needs of constituents was more important than the ability to pay for their eye care.

“An NHS eye examination in Scotland is more than just a sight test; it provides a general eye health check that can detect early signs of sight-threatening conditions and some general medical conditions,” the SNP representative said.

“For many islanders, getting to a hospital or clinic for an appointment can be a real challenge, so I am particularly glad to see that the number of home appointments for people who have difficulties leaving their homes was at a record high. Being able to access care at home can be life-changing for many.”

Public Health Scotland’s figures showed that around 2.44 million eye examinations were carried out in Scotland across the 2024/25 period. This was an increase of over 17,000 compared to the previous year.

The statistics also noted a record high in home appointments, with around 61,000 people who were unable to leave home unaccompanied due to a physical or mental illness or disability receiving an eye examination in their own home.

