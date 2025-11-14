Brevik cottages in Burgh Road, Lerwick.

Contractors are again being sought to carry out a £1.18m refurbishment at a row of retirement cottages in Lerwick.

The SIC has reposted its contract notice for the Brevik cottages project after an earlier attempt failed to find a suitable bidder.

The works, valued at £1.187,852, will see the nine properties in Burgh Road completely refurbished with their extensions and porches to be rebuilt.

The contract notice also mentions “associated services and environmental works”.

“All nine properties are to be refurbished to modern space standards and highly energy efficient levels,” uit adds.

The work is estimated to take around 18 months, during which time people living in the properties will be housed elsewhere.

Built in 1977, the cottages are classed as “retirement housing” with visits from an SIC housing support worker.

Meanwhile, the SIC is also seeking tenders to remove and refit 13 kitchens in its social housing properties in Horseshoe Close, Virkie, Shetland.

Works are expected to take 12 weeks and are due for completion before 31st March next year.

The council has been carrying out a major improvement programme across its social housing estate to bring properties up to modern efficient standards.

A major strand of the work took place in Sandveien, Lerwick, last year involving a complete rebuild of eight houses and upgrades to around 160 more.

Tenants benefitted from new kitchens, bathrooms and heating systems.

