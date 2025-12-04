NorthLink is warning of possible weekend disruption to its services due to weather.

Forecasts indicate the likely impact on services from tomorrow through to Sunday.

Tomorrow’s northbound sailing of the Hrossey will now leave Aberdeen at 6pm, an hour earlier than scheduled.

Meanwhile, the Hjaltland will leave Lerwick at 4.30pm instead of the planned departure time of 5.30pm.

The change means she is now expected to arrive at Kirkwall at 9.30pm. But her arrival in Aberdeen on Saturday could be three hours late.

Freight sailings are under review, and Pentland Firth crossings may be subject to minor weather-related delays.

