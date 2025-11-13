Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott.

The salmon sector has been credited for creating a £91 million boost to Shetland’s economy.

According to a new study, the massive financial injection has been spurred on by the diligent work of salmon farming staff.

Analysis from BiGGAR Economics for Salmon Scotland revealed the sector to be a vital anchor for jobs, investment, and supply chain businesses across the islands.

Nationally, the overall economic contribution of salmon farming has increased by around a quarter over the past four years, driven by rising demand at home and overseas.

Overall, the sector contributed £1 billion to the Scottish economy in 2024.

In Shetland, the analysis found the sector supported well-paid, year-round employment and supporting local firms that provide goods and services to farms and processors.

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott said Shetland played a “central role” in what had become a global success story.

“The sector is the economic backbone of the islands, creating hundreds of well-paid, year-round jobs and supporting local businesses that serve communities across Shetland and beyond,” Mr Scott said.

“From farm managers and engineers to hauliers and feed suppliers, salmon farming underpins the local economy and helps sustain island life.

“The work done here contributes directly to a £1 billion-a-year national success story that is vital to Scotland’s prosperity.”

He praised the “dedication” of Shetland farmers whom he said led the way in “responsible growth, innovation, and environmental care”.

Meanwhile, separate statistics published this week confirmed salmon as being the UK’s favourite fish, with sales have soared to £1.5 billion amid rising demand.

Sales jumped by 7.2 per cent in the 12 months to August, accounting for almost a third of all fish sales in the UK. The year-on-year growth for salmon was almost double the 3.7 per cent rise recorded across the wider fish category.

Salmon maintained its leading position in the seafood sector, holding 32 per cent of the value share and selling nearly three times more than cod, its closest competitor.

Mr Scott said: “The popularity of Scottish salmon keeps growing, both here and abroad.

“With salmon now accounting for nearly a third of all fish sales in the UK, it’s clear that more people are choosing it for its health benefits and sustainability.

“Shoppers continue to trust its quality, with Scottish salmon renowned for its superior taste and responsible farming practices.

“This consumer demand is great news for the nation’s health and the economy, supporting thousands of jobs across Scotland’s rural and coastal communities.”

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.