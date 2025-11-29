Santi Claus arrived in style to greet hundreds of children during the Lerwick Christmas Parade.

Santi Claus has finally come to town - 12 months after his last visit - to join the Lerwick Christmas Parade through Commercial Street.

The jolly old soul and his wife Mrs Clause greeted children of all ages after a VIP arrival thanks to the crew of the Lerwick RNLI.

Bairns refrained from crying and pouting despite the bitter cold conditions with the arrival of Mr and Mrs Claus.

There was loads of shouting however, as Santi lead the parade to the town’s Market Cross for the official switching on of the Christmas tree lights.

The parade was arranged by Living Lerwick.

Santa will also be returning to town to open up his grotto over two weekends so that bairns can let him know their Christmas list.

Based in Harry’s Toy Shop, the grotto will be open between 11am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday, 6th and 7th December, and from noon to 3pm on the following weekend.

Also returning this year, will be the Christmas window competition offering shoppers the chance to vote for their favourite.

“There’s so much festive fun to look forward to,” said Living Lerwick.

