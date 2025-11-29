Santa and friends at last year's Christmas parade. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Santa is set to kick-start the Christmas celebrations in Lerwick today (Saturday) - with a big arrival planned in typical Shetland style.

The big, jolly fellow will be hitching a ride with his friends from the Lerwick RNLI to arrive in style at Albert Wharf at around 3.15pm.

He will then be joined by his festival pals to lead the Christmas parade from the north of Commercial Street.

Setting off at around 3.30pm, the parade is expected to last until 5pm as the participants from local groups and organisations make their way to the Market Cross while crowds throng the streets.

Once in position at the Market Cross the town’s Christmas tree lights will be turned on - marking the start of the Christmas countdown.

Living Lerwick, which organises the annual event with support from the town’s businesses, said it would be a “fun afternoon out for all the family”.

“Don’t miss the start of Christmas in town,” it added.

Then, from the start of December, the Christmas trail will begin, when folk will be invited to find all the snowmen “before they melt away”.

Visitors will be invited to pick up a trail sheet, explore the town and see how many “frosty friends” they can spot.

Santa will also be returning to town to open up his grotto over two weekends so that bairns can let him know their Christmas list.

Based in Harry’s Toy Shop, the grotto will be open between 11am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday, 6th and 7th December, and from noon to 3pm on the following weekend.

Also returning this year, will be the Christmas window competition offering shoppers the chance to vote for their favourite.

“There’s so much festive fun to look forward to,” said Living Lerwick.

Drivers are advised there may be short delays around the time of today’s parade along the Esplanade, while Commercial Street will be closed to traffic from 1-6pm for safety reasons.

