SaxaVord Spaceport has bolstered its growing team with two new senior appointments in operations as it prepares for first launch.

Ian Palmer has joined as director of operations and Nadine Armiger-Drake as spaceport operations manager.

Both are said to bring a wealth of skills, expertise and knowledge that should prove invaluable to the company as it transitions from developmental to operational phase.

Mr Palmer began his career in the RAF as a weapons technician and among other roles served as a lead engineer officer on 14 squadron tornados, leaving after 23 years to join GE as senior business operations manager.

He then moved into the whisky industry with William Grant & Sons and Whyte & Mackay before joining LevertonHELM as director of engineering and operations in the UK.

Ms Armiger-Drake was the programme lead for secure infrastructure projects (counter-terrorism/counter-espionage) for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Offices Services Agency, most recently leading complex and award-winning RAF secure infrastructure projects in challenging environments globally.

Her first role for projects in remote and challenging locations for the RAF was the re-installation of the radar at RRH Saxa Vord in 2017-18. Prior to that she lived and worked in Japan, Syria and Belgium.

Mr Palmer said: “I am absolutely delighted to have joined the team at SaxaVord Spaceport, and look forward to leading the operations team as we prepare for the first launch and beyond.”

Ms Armiger-Drake said: “It’s great to be back at Saxa Vord in such an exciting role, preparing for what will be a historic first European vertical rocket launch. I’m thrilled for what this will mean for the UK, and for the Stem opportunities it could bring for our next generation of space pioneers.”

SaxaVord chief executive Scott Hammond added: “We are all pleased to welcome Ian and Nadine to the team – I am sure with their skills and experience they will make enormous contributions as we move into the operational phase of the business.”

