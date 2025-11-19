Schools in the North Mainland are remaining closed today due to the snowy conditions.

Shetland Islands Council has announced Nesting and Mossbank Primary Schools will not open.

Brae High School and Aith Junior High School will also be closed, as well as Lunnasting, North Roe, Ollaberry and Urafirth Primary Schools.

The Anderson High School will remain open today despite the poor conditions.

However, school transport issues have affected some routes to Lerwick.

There will be no school buses for Gulberwick, Weisdale, Scalloway or Burra.

Further snow showers are forecast during the day on strong northerly winds, with the possibility of disruption to public bus services.

Passengers are asked to contact bus operators for more information. Updates are also available on the Public Bus Voicebank 01595 745744 or the School Transport Vocebanks on 01595 745743.

The Met Office Yellow Warning of Snow and Ice for the North of Scotland is in place until 9pm on Thursday.

