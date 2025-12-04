Scotland’s first regional marine plan adopted in Shetland after four year wait

The plan follows more than two decades of development.

Four years after a Shetland adopted its own local marine plan, the Scottish government has agreed on a formalised version — the first of its kind in Scotland.

Under the plan all developments, from energy to aquaculture sectors, will be statutorily required to consider how they contribute and adapt to climate change, protect vulnerable habitats, seabirds and seals and their impact on local communities.

Adopting the plan also makes Shetland’s marine planning partnership (a combination of academics and council officials) a statutory consultee, able to meaningfully influence future developments.

As well as identifying huge potential for Shetland’s marine arena, the plan comes at a time of increased conflict over its use — from a drawn out debate over plans for Britain’s largest salmon farm, to a recent report highlighting fishermen’s concerns about cables from offshore wind farms landings into the isles.

It also represents the culmination of more almost two decades’ work since Shetland first started adopting voluntary marine planning requirements in 2006, and hundreds of layers of maps and spatial data.

“We’re certainly very pleased to see the plan adopted after all the work that’s gone in,” said Rachel Shucksmith, associate professor of marine manage at the University of the Highlands and Islands’ (UHI) local campus. “We’re really grateful to all those who have contributed, including staff and advisory group members both past and present.”

“These aren’t new policies,” Dr Shucksmith added. “This adoption by the Scottish government makes them a statutory requirement.”

The plan covers all waters within twelve nautical miles of Shetland — an area seven times the size of the isles landmass — and was developed by the University of Highlands and Islands’ local campus and council, in consultation with government agencies, environmental groups and industry representatives.

In a statement announcing the publication of the plan this morning (Thursday), Holyrood’s cabinet secretary for climate action and energy, Gillian Martin, said “it demonstrates how local knowledge and national priorities can work together to protect the marine environment whilst, crucially, supporting our island communities to thrive”.

"Shetland has a rich maritime heritage and its seas are vital to the local economy, culture and way of life,” she added.

“Shetland's approach to marine planning sets a strong example for sustainable development across Scotland."

While Shetland’s is the first approved regional plan, other local authorities are in the process of developing their own.

While the Scottish government’s press release stated the plan will ensure “aquaculture and renewable energy projects deliver community benefits”, UHI Shetland clarified that actual financial community benefits in the form of a trust or fund are beyond the scope of the plan.

The plan itself says only that where a development might adversely affect the community developers “should” consider “how the proposal … contributes to local or regional wealth building strategies”.

In another policy relating to fish farms, examples of “community benefits” are listed as “reduced visual impact, noise or impact on recreation/access and socio-economic benefit i.e. from job creation or increased economic value”.

Over the coming decades there will be no shortage of tests for the new plan, in the form of fossil fuel, renewables and fish farming developments.

As well as two offshore wind farms under development for east of Shetland (which would be expected to connect back into Shetland’s marine area via subsea cables), the operators of huge new production rigs over the Rosebank and Jackdaw oil and gas fields have in the past pledged to electrify their developments with more cables back to the island.

Aquaculture companies, meanwhile, have expressed interest in developing new inshore fish farms in Yell Sound, off Lunning and Skerries. As of last month Norwegian-owned Salmar are also still in talks with the council over plans for Britain’s first offshore salmon farm east of the isles.

