Replenishing water supplies in Skerries following a warm, dry summer cost almost a quarter of a million pounds, it can be revealed.

Scottish Water confirmed its total costs for the operation came to £222,828 - with the hire of tankers and a well boat taking up the lion’s share.

The utility provider transported more than 1,700,000 litres of water to the island after it was alerted to the low levels following a period of very little rainfall.

At first, staff arranged for tankers to deliver water using the inter-island ferry.

They arranged for 11 of these trips. However, due to the limited ferry capacity and the impact this had on Skerries folk seeking to travel on or off the island, Scottish Water sought a different approach to get larger amounts via a different route.

By hiring a well boat, usually used as a live fish carrier, it was able to transport the water in three massive loads.

The operation saw tankers collect water from the Loch of Huxter in Whalsay, which they took to Symbister pier, where it was transferred to the well boat and onwards to Skerries.

When in Skerries, imported pumps and around 600m of temporary piping was used to transfer untreated water to storage tanks, taking around 10 hours each trip.

The untreated water then went through the usual processes before reaching customers’ taps.

Responding to a Freedom of Information request from this newspaper, Scottish Water confirmed it had spent around £114,000 on hiring tankers for the operation, more than £68,000 on the well boat and almost £18,000 on NorthLink Ferries.

Asked about the spending and whether it had resolved the water shortage for the foreseeable future, Scottish Water said: “It has been widely publicised that this has been the warmest July in Shetland since records began, and rainfall has also been below average.

“These factors have impacted water resource levels. We will continue to closely monitor trends in resource levels and will review our plans accordingly should we identify any long-term risks for Skerries or any other area.

“Our commitment remains to ensure a sustainable and reliable water supply for all communities."

