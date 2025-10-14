A seabed inspection of the damaged Shefa-2 cable is taking place today (Tuesday) - although it could be sometime yet before internet services are resumed.

Shetland Telecom announced the progress on its Facebook page this afternoon.

Although there is no estimated time of repair available yet, Shetland Telecom said that once the inspection was carried out and evaluated, an updated would be available.

Unlike many other providers. Shetland Telecom’s customers have been unaffected by the damaged cable.

Customers with some of the larger, nationwide providers have been unable to use their broadband since last Friday when the fault was first reported.

Some customers say they have been told it could be a further two weeks after the inspection before services are back up and running.

Faroese Telecom, which maintains the cable, said it was working with Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) to organise the repair.

“Because the damage is close to shore, certain preparations must be made locally before the repair vessel can begin offshore work,” said managing director Páll Højgaard Vesturbú.

