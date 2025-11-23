The reboot of a respected nature book by Jonathan Wills will now take place on 3rd December - a fortnight after it had originally been planned.

An enlarged and updated second edition of Seabirds and Seals was due to be launched last Tuesday.

However, the poor weather at the time resulted in the event being postponed.

Now, the new edition will have its unveiling in just over a week’s time, when it will be launched at the Shetland Museum auditorium.

Hosted by Shetland Library as part of Scottish Book Week, there will be a talk by the author and a slide show of spectacular pictures from the book, which contains stories of 25 years of wildlife guiding around Bressay and Noss.

Seabird and Seals, the business from which Dr Wills’ book takes its name, was founded by him in 1992.

It has since passed into the ownership of Brian and Marie Leask.

