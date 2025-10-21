The hydrogen plant could be built near to Dales Voe. Photo: LPA/Shetland Flyer

The location of a second proposed hydrogen plant has been revealed - at a site near Lerwick.

Statkraft has revealed that its Shetland Hydrogen Project 1 would be built at Tagdale, near to Dales Voe, around 3.5km northwest of Lerwick.

The Norwegian energy giant has already announced plans for a green hydrogen facility at the council-owned site near Scatsta Airport in the North Mainland.

That deal was agreed in August following more than two years of negotiations.

Although it will earn the SIC £1.13m a year in rent, and Statkraft agreed to pay around £2m a year in community benefit, some councillors had hoped for more.

Members had discussed more ambitious proposals at a meeting in February, which the Scatsta deal fell some way short of.

Shetland Greens councillor said at the time of the deal he was "furious with the way that Shetland Islands Council has capitulated to corporate power".

That facility is set to be an electrolytic hydrogen to green ammonia production facility of up to 400MW,

This latest proposal would be a similar green ammonia facility, but with a smaller 80MW capacity.

Consultation events will be held on 19th and 20th November, with specific details announced nearer the time.

Visitors will be able to introduce the project and provide high level details of the scheme.

A second round of events will take place next spring, when people will be able to learn about how the design has evolved based on responses to the first round of consultation.

Details of the events will be announced in The Shetland Times and via mail drops to all properties in the vicinity.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.