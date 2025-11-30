Police Scotland confirm Shetland officer has been suspended and will appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court in connection with sexual offence allegations
Published: 12:34, 30 November 2025
| Updated: 13:29, 30 November 2025
A police officer has been suspended from duty after being charged with rape and other sexual offences.
The 31-year-old officer has been arrested and charged in connection with allegations of rape, sexual assault, voyeurism and indecent communications.
Police Scotland confirmed the man would appear before Lerwick Sheriff Court.
A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.