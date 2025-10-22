Shaetlan has been recognised as a language

A Shaetlan speaker and campaigner was left “shakkin” with excitement after discovering it had been recognised as a language in its own right.

Last week, it was announced Shaetlan was given its own international organization for standardization (ISO) code by SIL Global - which founded the Ethnologue database which became the official Registration Authority for world language ISO codes in 2007.

More than 7,000 thousand languages are on this database - spanning across 242 countries across the world.

Mother tongue speaker Roy Mullay and linguist Professor Viveka Velupillai recently released their book Shaetlan: A young language wi aald røts - which led to Shaetlan receiving widespread recognition.

Mr Mullay told this newspaper he was left in shock after discovering that the request for an ISO code for Shaetlan had been adopted.

“I got some shock whin I checkit da SIL website on da 15t o October an saa at wir cheinge request haed da wird ‘adopted’ sittin nixt til it - I wis shakkin, an haed tae tell Viveka da good news streicht awey.

“De wir some celebration atween wis - if onybody heard ony unexpleined lood yallicrack or ‘hyoochs’ yun day, it wis laekly wis.”

He believes receiving such recognition will create more opportunities for the language and its speakers.

“De'r a lok o doors at oppens wi gittin dis code. Da first thing is at a lok o digital language lists will noo by default include Shaetlan in dem.

“Dis means at things laek Wikipedia an Wiktionary will recognise Shaetlan as a language, an it's possible noo tae hae wir ain versions o yun sites in Shaetlan.

“Firbye dat, I tink dis offeecial language status gies a lok o eens nae choice bit tae pey attention ti wis noo. Fur example, da recently passed Scottish Languages Act maed nae mention o Shaetlan in it ava, despite wis respondin ti dir consultation. I doot dat'll hae tae cheinge noo.”

Among the other changes he thinks are on the horizon include those within the education system.

“I dunna tink de'r ony choice tae no provide Shaetlan as a medium o instruction in Shetland sküls ony mair.

“Article 4.3 o da United Nations's Declaration on the Rights of Persons Belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious and Linguistic Minorities staets, ‘States should take appropriate measures so that, wherever possible, persons belonging to minorities may have adequate opportunities to learn their mother tongue or to have instruction in their mother tongue.’

“Noo at Shaetlan is defined as a language bi da ISO, maesirs'll hae tae be pitten in plaess tae alloo fir dis. A'm optimistic at UHI's Shaetlan Language Plan noo haes extry backeen wi dis code tae ging efter whit it aims tae, an education is a big pairt o dat.”

Mr Mullay emphasised getting to the stage of having Shaetlan recognised as a language required “a immense o wark”.

He added: “Nearly ivvrythin wir døn up till noo is aa geen wan wye or anidder tiwards da goal o gittin dis code an official language status. Efter first spaekin aboot tryin fir it in Jün 2021, an submittin da application on 1st Mey 2023, w’ir haed a lang wait tae finally git it. “Hit's no been a streichtforrad process - SIL admit demsels at cheinge requests laek wirs is deliberately difficult tae git pitten trowe. Da application itsel tøk a immense o wark fae Viveka an help fae a lok o linguists fae aroond da wirld, an dir suppoart aa trowe da application process wis vital tae seein it win oot da idder end wi a positive ootcome.”

However he said it is something all signatories can be “very prood tae hae dir naems on” and he wished to give a special thanks to Prof. Dr. Peter Bakker at Aarhus University for his “unwaiverin suppoart” of their application.

