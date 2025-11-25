Key findings have revealed peatland restoration is unlikely to increase the risk of liver fluke infestation of any livestock using it, research carried out in Shetland has shown.

But the animal health and welfare body behind the study has warned testing is key.

The news from the Moredun Institute has been highlighted in a just-published NatureScot Peatland Action case study.

Liver fluke is a highly pathogenic flatworm parasite of sheep and cattle, which is spread through an intermediate host - a tiny snail called Galba truncatula that thrives in wet, muddy conditions.

This had led to concern peatland restoration, which involves rewetting and revegetating areas of damaged peatland to reduce carbon emissions, could lead to a greater risk of infection for stock grazing the land.

However, Peatland Action’s case study, Peatlands and Liver Fluke, highlights isles-based research by Moredun, which has found that the acidic nature of peatlands, coupled with the lack of mud, mean that this is unlikely to be the case.

Moredun scientists, Dr Philip Skuce and Gillian Mitchell, studied the impact of peatland restoration on the prevalence of liver fluke in sheep at seven peatland sites across Shetland.

Only three of these sites were positive for liver fluke, as determined by faecal egg count analysis of sheep grazing these sites.

At Sandy Loch, one of the three positive sites for liver fluke, the researchers failed to find any mud snails (or mud) on the restored peatland itself, but did find hundreds of the Galba snails on the gravel track to and from the site, where the sheep would communally graze.

Subsequent analysis revealed around 10 per cent of these to be infected with liver fluke.

The working hypothesis now is that the sheep may have acquired liver fluke infection from grazing around the marginal areas leading to and from the restored peatland site, but not on the peatland itself.

And while they were not able to confirm it, the sheep may also have been harbouring liver fluke infections from grazing on in-bye land at their respective home farms.

Dr Skuce said: “What our research so far has demonstrated is that it is possible to engage in ‘conservation grazing’ and agri-environment schemes, including peatland restoration, with all the potential environmental benefits these bring, without compromising animal health and welfare.

“But the key to this is testing or monitoring animals grazing these sites. We can speculate about high/low fluke risk, but sentinel animals grazing these sites are the best indicators of genuine fluke risk.” Ms Mitchell added: ‘It’s important for farmers and crofters to know what tests are available for liver fluke and to understand what each tells you about fluke infection status. This will determine your grazing management and whether you need to treat animals for fluke or not.”

Peatland Action project officer with Shetland Amenity Trust is Sue White.

“The conclusions from this work will be hugely reassuring to local land managers who are interested in peatland restoration but have concerns about animal welfare,” she said.

Sally Blyth, Peatland Action data and evidence manager explained why Peatland Action were so keen to highlight the work.

“We have enjoyed working with the Moredun Institute to investigate the scientific evidence for any link between peatland restoration and liver fluke infection,” she said.

“We want to explore and help resolve land manager concerns like these to help them make informed decisions around stock management and peatland restoration activity.”

In the case study, Dr Skuce also explained that on any grazing land, whether peatland, grassland, saltmarsh or in-bye land, it is important to be able to risk-assess a field or farm for fluke, recognise the mud snails and their habitat, understand when to test and use the results of that testing to decide the best times to administer medication, if required.

Support to do this is currently available through the Scottish government’s Preparing for Sustainable Farming (PSF) initiative, although this is due to end on 31st December.

