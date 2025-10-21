A vessel contracted to restore the Shefa-2 communications cable has passed Norfolk on its journey up to Orkney, and is on-track to arrive in the small hours of Thursday morning.

Cable Vigilance left Calais just before 4pm on Monday afternoon. Weather permitting, she is due to begin repair works with local boats on Thursday. Broadband should be restored by Saturday afternoon.

Shefa’s managing director Páll Højgaard Vesturbú said that while crews were watching the weather, so far those plans remain in place.

“There is no change in the current repair schedule,” he said on Monday evening.

“Cable Vigilance has departed France as planned, and preparatory work in Orkney, carried out by local workboats and contractors, will begin tomorrow, Tuesday.

“The weather outlook is being monitored closely, and any adjustments to the timetable will be made as we get closer to the weekend.”

