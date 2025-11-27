A sheriff has praised the honesty of a man who admitted having an air weapon without a licence.

Raymond Pullen attended the police station in August seeking advice on how to apply for the appropriate certificate.

But the air weapon, which he was using to control rabbits on his croft, was seized and a charge brought against him.

Pullen admitted the offence by letter at Lerwick Sheriff Court yesterday.

The court heard Pullen had sought clarification after learning different regulations applied to air weapons in other parts of the UK.

The 64 year-old admitted possessing the air weapon without a certificate at his home address on 27th August.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told the court: “In the circumstances, given Mr Pullen’s honesty when he found out the position, and the explanation given that the purpose was to control rabits on his croft, Mr Pullen is admonished.”

A Crown motion for the air weapon to be forfeited was refused.

