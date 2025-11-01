G-Nrgy chief executive, pictured wearing a red boiler suite, demonstrates a scaled-down version of the pyrolysis machine at Ocean Kinetics in Gremista.

Two Shetland businesses have teamed up to launch a new technology creating energy out of the waste from windfarms, aquaculture and fishing.

G-Nrgy and Ocean Kinetics last week signed a global collaboration agreement to design and build the containerised pyrolysis technology in Lerwick.

The deal follows the demonstration of a scaled-down model at Ocean Kinetics’ Gremista headquarters in August, when businesses including SSE and turbine manufacturer Vestas attended to see the technology in action.

Feedstocks comprising plastics from salmon cages, fishing nets, turbine blades, as well as other materials found in abundance throughout the isles, were first broken down and then processed in batches to produce biodiesel.

During the demonstration, the diesel was used to power a pressure washer. However, attendees were also told how the process could be tweaked to produce “turquoise hydrogen” a form of hydrogen made using methane.

Although pyrolysis is a well-established concept, the developers of this containerised version, have described it as a “plug-and-play modular unit”, which they claim can “flip a chronic cost into a revenue- generating asset for island communities”.

G-Nrgy chief executive George Irvine said the collaboration came “hot on the heels” of recent funding agreements made with the UK government to support research into the conversion of plastics into turquoise hydrogen.

The government funded project will investigate the costs of producing hydrogen based on the availability of waste plastic feedstocks available in Shetland and other island communities.

G-Nrgy has also signed agreements a Norwegian firm and Australian government advisory group.

Mr Irvine said these deals would enable the technology to reach the world stage. He said the aim was for the machines to be built in Shetland, housed in shipping containers, and exported all over the globe.

Associate dean for research and innovation at Teesside University, David Hughes. has also been involved in the project - and said its key feature was its simplicity.

By restricting it to a limited range of waste products as feed stock, Professor Hughes said it meant the outputs were also a known quantity.

Based on current industrial uses in the isles, Prof Hughes said he expected a tonne of waste could be processed every hour in Shetland.

Mr Irvine hopes to work with isles energy companies such as Statkraft and Equinor as well the operators of Sullom Voe Terminal and the Shetland Gas Plant.

