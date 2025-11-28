Shetland homeless spend third longest time in temporary accommodation of Scottish council areas

Homeless people in Shetland spend the third longest time in temporary housing of any local authority in Scotland, councillors heard at a development meeting yesterday.

The number of applications to the council for housing support is also on the rise, with more than 200 presentations in the past year and 108 households already in temporary accommodation.

While one councillor demurred about what that service was costing authorities, SIC housing chief Anita Jamieson insisted her office were working proactively to address the problem.

“We're doing an awful lot of work through the prevention and early intervention to try and prevent those initial presentations turning into actual Homelessness,” she said.

“So there's a lot of work going into prevention in terms of cost.”

While a housing crisis is not unique to Shetland, it is made all the more intractable when solutions offered on the mainland appear largely inappropriate for the isles.

In September Scottish government working group on the housing emergency suggested that turning to either a national acquisitions programme or the private sector might ease the problem — both of which would not “provide a practical solution for Shetland” officials said in briefing papers.

“Evidence shows that our private rented sector is the smallest in Scotland,” they said. “We already have a strategic acquisitions policy that is suited to our housing market and a national programme will not make any difference to the availability of open market purchases.”

Officials also attributed extended stays in temporary accommodation to increasingly narrow demand. Nine in 10 applicants requested accommodation in Lerwick, for example. Most also asked for one or two bed properties.

Shetland reported zero repeat presentations, zero breaches of the Unsuitable Accommodation Order, good standards of temporary accommodation.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.