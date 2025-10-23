Farmed Shetland mussels won the popular vote at a national sustainable seafood award gala in Edinburgh yesterday evening.

Waitrose’s “moules marinière with wild garlic and chardonnay” — made with rope-grown mussels from the isles — was awarded the Marine Stewardship Council’s (MSC) product of the year award.

Co-hosted by MSC and the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), the annual awards look to recognise sustainable seafood around the country.

Baukje de Roos, professor of nutrition at Aberdeen University, used her keynote address to sing the praises of seafood.

“Eating fish is good for you. In fact, consuming just two to four portions of fish per week can reduce your risk of dying from heart disease by up to 20%.”

Earlier this year Professor de Roos published a paper which concluded the UK is trading the majority of its seafood while most Brits suffer from a lack of the same “magic bullet” nutrients found in those exports.

“Despite this, we continue to export a lot of the healthy, nutritious fish caught in our waters,” she said at yesterday’s ceremony.

“If young people start eating local fish now, it could become a lifelong habit that supports both personal health and environmental sustainability.”

While the award recognised Shetland’s mussel sector, uncertainly lingers over the MSC’s longstanding accreditation for the isles dredged scallop fishery.

That certification was up for renewal earlier this year, but a decision was postponed after environmental charity Open Seas lodged an objection.

