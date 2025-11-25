‘Shetland’ named in updated protected status for Scottish salmon, but not ‘farmed’

A Scottish salmon. Photo: Salmon Scotland

Shetland is named in an updated protected designation for farmed Scottish salmon sold in the EU, a move welcomed in Westminster to protect “one of the jewels in the crown of Scotland’s world-class produce”.

The new designation also removes the word “farmed” from the product’s title, a small change bitterly contested between the sector and opposition campaigners. The back of packaging must still make it clear that all commercially consumed salmon from Scotland is farmed.

Announced last Monday, the protected geographical indication (PGI) for “Scottish salmon” puts it alongside other British products like Orkney Cheddar and Scottish Whisky — and protects it from imitation elsewhere in the EU.

The PGI means only salmon raised in ‘the coastal region of mainland Scotland, Western Isles, Orkney, and Shetland Isles’ can be described as “Scottish salmon”.

Despite years of campaigning Shetland wool has not yet secured a PGI, and continues to imitated by brands selling “Shetland-type” or “Shetland-quality” products.

Westminster’s Scotland office minister Kirsty McNeill said: “Salmon is one of the jewels in the crown of Scotland’s world-class produce and this move will help maintain its hard-earned global reputation for unrivalled quality.”

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott said: “The EU PGI will boost consumer confidence across the continent and help us further grow our export market, delivering jobs and investment for rural communities in Scotland.”

Elsewhere a battle for how the Scottish salmon is marketed rages on between campaigners and the industry.

At the start of this year UK government lawyers ruled that Scottish salmon was not obliged to print “farmed” in its title because there was “no need…to include unnecessary pejorative words”.

Earlier this month Mowi, the largest salmon farmer in Scotland, lost its Royal Warrant after 35 years. In May campaigners published footage from a Mowi site allegedly showing “systemic cruelty” to fish.

