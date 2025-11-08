Shetland Story Slam organisers Liz Musser and Ruth Oliver at the Tate Modern.

Storytellers have been invited to share their true, personal tales at a first of its kind open mic event.

Shetland Story Slam will be held at Mareel on Saturday, 22nd November, taking inspiration from the award-winning Moth storytelling events, first held in New York in 1997.

Organised by Liz Musser and Ruth Oliver and supported by the Creative Shetland Commissioning Fund, the event is now open to applicants.

“Shetland has a rich storytelling tradition, which lends itself perfectly to this kind of event - gathering together to share and listen to stories in-person connects our community and celebrates the diversity and commonality of our experiences,” organisers said.

“Come along as an audience member or put your name forward to tell a story.”

The theme for the night is “place”.

This could include a story about when the storyteller felt out of place, were in the right place at the right time, or managed to out their nemesis in their place.

As well as being connected to the theme, the story should be personal, true, no longer than five minutes and told without notes.

The Moth was founded by the novelist George Dawes Green, who wanted to recreate in New York the feeling of sultry summer evenings in his native Georgia, when moths were attracted to the light on the porch where he and his friends would gather to tell tales to one another.

People interested in telling their stories can find out more on the Shetland Arts website.

