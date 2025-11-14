SHETLAND SPORTS AWARDS 2025: All the winners as they are announced

The audience at the Clickimin Leisure Complex awaits news of the winners at the Shetland Sports Awards 2025.

The Shetland Sports Awards 2025 is now well under way at the Clickimin Leisure Complex, where excitement is building ahead of the imminent announcements.

Nominees, sponsors and honoured guests are gathered to find out who will be crowned the winner in eight categories.

The meal has been served, the drinks are flowing and the atmosphere is filled with anticipation.

Host for the evening Danny Peterson said he was “starstruck” by the extent of the sporting talent in the room.

Shetland Recreational Trust chief executive Robert Geddes noted how the nominees this year included sportspeople who had represented Shetland at the island games - as well as world champions and Olympians

The Shetland Times will be updating this page over the course of the evening with all the results as they happen.

First up it will be the Volunteer of the Year.

Then the running order is:

Coach of the Year (sponsored by Scholes Chartered Accountants)

Young Team of the Year (Sponsored by North Fish (Shetland) Ltd

Team of the Year (Sponsored by EnQuest)

Inclusivity Award (Sponsored by Ability Shetland)

Lifetime Endeavour Award (In memory of the late Rob Anderson)

Young Sportsperson of the Year (Sponsored by Zenobe)

Sportsperson of the Year (Sponsored by sportscotland)

