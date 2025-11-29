An annual women’s survey has launched to help better understand the key issues, challenges and strengths experienced by women in Shetland.

Shetland Women’s Aid has unveiled the survey this week.

It says the findings will be shared with the Shetland Violence Against Women, Children and Young People Partnership (SVAWCYP) to help improve specialist services and reduce gender-based violence.

Relevant insights will also be shared with partner organisations to support wider equality and prevention efforts.

The survey is seen as an important opportunity for women to have their voices heard by local decision-makers, and to highlight what meaningful change could look like.

It is open to all women living in the isles.

It is anonymous, although women may choose to leave contact details if they would like to take part in further conversations.

The submission deadline is midnight on Wednesday 10th December 2025.

The link can also be accessed directly here: https://forms.gle/nVoV9So2FTwChjJG8

