An investigation into Shetland Islands Council’s financial holdings will be held into Israeli government links.

Councillors passed a motion at Monday’s full council, which will allow its director of finance to investigate its financial holdings in companies with Israeli links. The director will then report back to a subsequent meeting of the Shetland Islands Council with a proposal as to how the SIC may divest from these assets.

The proposal was put forward by Shetland South councillor Alex Armitage, who was unable to attend the meeting - with the document instead being read out by Lerwick South councillor Dennis Leask.

No one was otherwise minded and the motion was passed.

Responding after the meeting, Dr Armitage thanked Mr Leask for moving on his behalf.

“Given the UN Commission of Inquiry’s finding that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, divestment of SIC funds from the Israeli economy is the right thing to do,” he said.

“Actions count louder than words. Words count louder than silence.

“I’m glad to see my community taking action.”

