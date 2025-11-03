Lerwick Town Hall.

Councillors will review the licenses of two premises which failed to pay their annual fees on time.

Herrislea House Hotel, Tingwall, and Tagon Stores, Voe, were two of the seven places which failed to pay for their licence to sell alcohol by the beginning of October. However, since then they remain the only ones yet to pay.

Shetland Islands Council’s licensing Board met this morning (Monday) to consider their options and found they should follow precedent set last year and give outstanding licence holders until the next board meeting to pay up.

If these fees are still outstanding the board will conduct a review.

A council officer said a review must be conducted within the next 42 days.

