Dialect singing resources have been made available for schools in a digital format to help pupils learn while having fun.

Maria Barclay created the resources when she was teaching dialect singing in Shetland schools from 2006-16.

Now she has made them available through “Glow” - the digital leaning environment used by schools throughout Scotland.

During her time delivering singing workshops in schools, Mrs Barclay used many dialect puppets, including Sammy the Selkie, Peerie Drummie Bee and Larry the Laverick, which she said helped bring the songs to life.

A total of 26 songs have been published, including Whit Shetland Means Tae Me by Eddie Barclay, Evergreen and Cuddle du Closer Tae Me by Rhoda Bulter, The Slipwye at Sandsayre by Willie Barclay and the ever popular Trowie Sang and Farewell tae Yell to name a few.

Mrs Barclay said: ‘Its super to have some of the bairns I taught, some of whom are now 28, coming up to me and saying, ‘You taught me the Trowie Sang, or you taught me Whit Shetland Means Tae Me’.

“It’s good to think they have remembered them through singing sessions with me and remembered a few dialect words too.”

The singing group, Evergreen, which Maria formed in 2010 won a Hands Up for Trad Chorus award in 2015 and the singing project itself was awarded a Hands up for Trad Milestone Award in 2017 recognising 10 years of its success.

Numerous choirs were formed during her decade in schools all over Shetland with performances at local events and concerts as far afield as Orkney and Aberdeen.

Mrs Barclay said it was great the songs were now available at the click of a button on Glow, offering teachers easy access to a “treasury of dialect songs”.

“It’s an easy and fun way to include dialect promotion through singing and brilliant that it is now so accessible on the interactive whiteboard in the classroom,” she added.

“The inspiration behind the singing project stems from my father Eddie Barclay, who is a singer-songwriter in Shetland and who made many recordings when I was a peerie lass.

“There was always a lot of singing in our house when I was growing up and it’s great to be able to pass the songs on to future generations, to keep these dialect songs alive.”

Mrs Barclay has children’s services director Samantha Flaws for her support and Chris Coles at ICT for his technical assistance.

She plans to add some more songs to Glow over the coming year accompanied by her son Lewis Barclay and Seth Travins.

