SNP Candidate Hannah Mary Goodlad secured support for her motions at the party's conference in Aberdeen.

Shetland’s SNP candidate has received backing from party colleagues to secure improvements to the “lifeline” ferry service.

Hannah Mary Goodlad’s motion for a “local quota” of cabins and vehicle spaces to be reserved on NorthLink ferries and for islanders to be exempt from seasonal fare increases was approved at the SNP’s conference in Aberdeen today (Monday).

Ms Goodlad said she made an “impassioned” speech to secure the motions, which came about following discussions on the campaign trail.

“Since I moved back home and announced that I will be standing for election to be Shetland’s MSP, I have been listening to what islanders have been telling me.

“NorthLink has come up time and time again.

“I asked people to share their experiences of our life line service and some of the stories I have heard of people having to sleep on the floor with young children because there are no cabins is simply dreadful.

“Several people have described this experience as little different to sleeping rough.’

‘“I shared some of these heart-breaking stories with conference today and I told conference that no islander should be priced out of visiting their family, travelling for work, or reaching vital healthcare. And no islander should have to sleep on a cold ferry floor to do it.’

‘“here is so much that needs to be addressed not least the need for more capacity on the route. My motion is however a start in making our life line service what it should be for islanders.’

“‘I have already discussed with NorthLink the practicalities of reserving cabin space and vehicle spaces for islanders, and I look forward to continuing these discussions with the Scottish government so that these changes can be introduced as soon as possible.”

