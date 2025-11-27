Mental wellbeing minister Tom Arthur and delegates at the DBI event in Perth.

A suicidal person who received help from a mental health scheme has praised its “life changing” results.

Shetland charity Mind Your Head (MYH) highlighted the person’s experiences, anonymously, after attending a distress brief intervention (DPI) gathering in Perth.

The event marked the milestone that more than 100,000 people have been referred to the mental health initiative, which provides immediate, non-clinical support to those in need, since its launch in 2016.

In Shetland MYH has supported more than 60 people in distress since joining the scheme in 2023.

The person who recently received a DBI in Shetland said of the initiative: “In the past, when I have been in severe distress and feeling suicidal, when I reached out to A&E and the emergency service, I felt like I wasn’t being helped, especially in the days after.

“However, during this past time, I was refereed to DBI.

“Being checked on the following evening was so helpful. And then, being referred to Lauren, I finally had someone listen to what I was going through.

“The fact that she then referred me to Shetland Recovery Hub made sure I was getting the help and support I needed to move on and get back to a healthy mindset is life changing.

“I’m so grateful for the service.”

The DBI scheme launched as a means to provide personalised support to people who present to emergency or primary care services in distress.

Shetland’s scheme works in conjunction with NHS Shetland and the mental health charity Penumbra.

It involves trained front line staff providing a compassionate response to the person in need and then, if appropriate, offering a referral to Mind Your Head.

Someone from the charity contact the person within 24-hours and provide community-based support for up to 14 days.

MYH chief executive Anouska Civico said: “DBI is a much needed, well utilised service and we are proud that we are able to deliver this on behalf of the Scottish government in our community, ensuring that anyone is distress gets appropriate and timely support at their time of need.”

The event in Perth was the 15th gathering in the scheme’s history was attended by the Scottish government’s mental wellbeing minister Tom Arthur as well as health professionals and charity representatives.

Mr Arthur said: “Each and every one of the 100,000 referrals has provided quick and compassionate support to someone in distress.

“There are many who make DBI such a success and I want to thank all those involved across health, social care, emergency services, third sector and academia.

“DBI plays an important role in our work to prevent suicide, sitting within our national Suicide Prevention Strategy, with investment doubled in the current parliamentary term to £2.8 million.

“We continue to work with partners to ensure those experiencing distress get the support they need, when and where they need it, to improve people’s mental health and wellbeing.”

“We take pride in our contribution to enhancing access to the emotional care and support that DBI offers to its service users and are committed to continuing our support to keep widening the reach of this valuable resource.

“We are proud to celebrate with partners this momentous achievement of 100,000 referrals meaning 100,000 people are receiving this valuable service which was previously unavailable”

National DBI programme manager Kevin O’Neill said: “As DBI programme manager, I have had the honour and privilege to work with Mind Your Head in and I have seen their shared commitment to work and learn together, inspired by the need to improve responses for people in distress.

“As the DBI community reaches this incredible landmark, I offer 100,000 thanks to everyone involved.

“I hope the remarkable DBI community; find some time to reflect on all they have achieved in support of building connected compassionate support across Scotland and beyond.”

