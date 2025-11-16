Santa arriving on the RNLI lifeboat ahead of last year's Christmas parade. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Christmas is coming and once again Living Lerwick has arranged for a whole host of festive fun for all the family.

Kicking starting the festivities will be none other than Santa.

The big jolly feller will be hitching a ride on the lifeboat with his RNLI pals to arrive in style ahead of the annual parade.

That is taking place from 3-5pm on Saturday, 29th November, when Santa will be strolling through town with all of his festive friends.

“A fun afternoon out for all the family,” said Living Lerwick.

“Don’t miss the start of Christmas in town.”

Then, from the start of December, the Christmas trail will begin, when folk will be invited to find all the snowmen “before they melt away”.

Visitors will be invited to pick up a trail sheet, explore the town and see how many “frosty friends” they can spot.

Santa will also be opening up his grotto over two weekends so that bairns can let him know their Christmas list.

Based in Harry’s Toy Shop, the grotto will be open between 11am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday, 6th and 7th December, and from noon to 3pm on the following weekend.

Also returning this year, will be the Christmas window competition offering shoppers the chance to vote for their favourite.

“There’s so much festive fun to look forward to,” said Living Lerwick.

