North Staneyhill turf cutting in 2023, pictured l-r, Ian Irvine, Neil Pearson, Colin Nicholson, Emma Macdonald, Bryan Leask, Arthur Robertson and Paul Leask.

Soaring construction costs have forced a drastic revision of housing plans - with the equivalent price per one-bed flat now expected to exceed £280,000.

Hjaltland Housing Association has retendered for phase one of its North Staneyhill development in Lerwick after initial attempts to find a developer to construct 60 new homes at an estimated value of £9.8m failed to find sufficient interest.

Its new tender notice is seeking bids to build 32 homes for around £9m.

Although the work will also include paving, fencing and landscaping, the overall estimated value means the price per one-bed flat is now expected to come in at an staggering £281,250.

The project has been blighted by soaring costs from the outset, due to inflation, the pandemic and Ukraine war.

Work began on the infrastructure contract in December 2023, involving rock extraction to provide space for a new spine road and services to enable the future construction of 300 new homes.

That was funded with a £19m Scottish government grant after an initial tendering exercise in 2020 failed to find a bidder, when the cost was estimated at £7.5m.

The latest contract notice for phase one of the housing states the development will comprise three blocks of three-storey, one-bedroom flats, and all associated external works.

At one stage, it was hoped the first housing could be completed by spring next year, although that was before the recent tendering setback.

The North Staneyhill development is the result of a masterplan exercise, which began 10 years ago, and was adopted by the SIC as part of its housing strategy.

It was initially envisaged that up to 350 properties could be developed over a period of 10–15 years.

Most of the new homes are intended to be rental accommodation, although shared equity housing and rent-to-buy properties have also been proposed.

According to the masterplan, each design phase will involve community consultation with the view to making the development a “vibrant, safe, and desirable place to live”.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.