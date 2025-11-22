Orkney and Shetland Alistair Carmichael.

In his ‘Letter from Westminster’ for The Shetland Times (6th November), our Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael asked: “Why does the SNP always find it so difficult to get money into island communities?”

In the same week we learned that Shetland Islands Council, “led” by Emma Macdonald, Alistair’s favoured Liberal Democrat candidate to be our new MSP, had failed to find enough environmental improvement projects to benefit from a fund of some £850,000 from the SNP government.

Emma’s “wonderful team” diverted about 90 per cent of that earmarked money into routine council expenditure. Apparently, the auditors think this is acceptable. Not many other people do.

Perhaps Alistair’s next Letter from Westminster will ask what’s going on if a council leader can’t manage to spend money that SNP ministers provide. Perhaps not. For a very long time now, his letters have, in effect, told readers that the Scottish government is an organised conspiracy against Shetland.

According to Alistair, the SNP is forever selling out or letting down our fishermen, farmers and crofters - and everyone else who lives here. The implication is that local taxpayers aren’t getting value for money from “SNP baaad”.

So I thought I’d look up the financial figures and see if the facts bear out the sneers, smears and casual insults that Alistair trots out as he tries to shore up the parliamentary ambitions of Emma, our “non-political” council leader.

I was surprised by the scale of the SNP government’s funding for Shetland. It’s over £250m a year.

Here are some of the details, starting with the SIC budget, over which Emma presides: in the financial year 2025/26 she expects to spend £178.4m to run our council services; of that sum £12.6m (seven per cent) will come from council tax; £43.9m (24.6 per cent) from the council’s reserves; and £120.3m (67.4 per cent) from the Scottish government (including £24.7m for the operating costs of the inter-island ferries), according to page four of Emma’s own SIC budget book. On top of that, there’s another £5.9m of Scottish government money for capital projects.

As in Orkney and the Western Isles, delivering council services to island groups with scattered populations costs more per head here (£7,756) than the Scottish average. Shetland’s grant from the SNP’s Scottish government reflects those extra costs. That’s why we usually get about one and a half times the Scottish average per head of population. You can call this a “subsidy”, or just a sensible way of funding islanders’ public services.

What you cannot call it is unfair to Shetland, as the current MP would know if he’d done his sums.

The Scottish government is also on the line to cover most of the £89.4m that it costs to run the National Health Service in Shetland. That’s about £3,886 per head of population. The figure is in the Shetland NHS board’s minutes for December last year. There are more details there and in the joint NHS/SIC Integrated Joint Board’s (IJB) current budget for health and social welfare in our islands.

The IJB budget paper is, of course, approved by Emma Macdonald. She has presumably told Alistair about this crucial contribution to their constituents’ health and wellbeing.

Two other important ways the SNP government does in fact “get money into island communities” are the 50 per cent Air Discount Scheme, estimated in 2022 to cost £2.3m a year for Shetlanders’ flights (no current figure is available, but it’ll be more now), and of course the lifeline contract for NorthLink Ferries’ Orkney and Shetland services. This alone costs Holyrood about £43.7m a year, averaged over the eight-year contract.

If we say Shetland’s share is half of that sum (and it’s probably more, given the longer sea passages on the Aberdeen-Lerwick route), that’s another £22m+ a year. Without it, fares would be even higher. Only people on SIC director-level six-figure salaries could afford to take a family and their car on the ferry south.

Alistair sneers about the Scottish government’s marine fund which, over the past four financial years, has paid out a total of £3.8m (£1.6m in the last financial year), for Shetland projects in fishing and aquaculture.

The annual amount paid out depends on the number of valid applications and, as I write this, we’ve just heard the good news of Marine Scotland grants to QA Fish for their lobster project at Scalloway, to the “Fishing For Litter” campaign, and to help two young fishermen enter the industry.

I think we may fairly describe this as a good way “to get money into island communities”.

Then there’s the SNP government’s assistance to Shetland crofters and farmers: in 2023 it was £10.6m, spread over six different subsidy schemes. That’s the most recent figure in the 2024 edition of Shetland in Statistics, a very useful SIC publication which, presumably, Emma has already recommended to Alistair as bedtime reading.

As he reads it he’ll find there’s also almost £2m in grants to Shetland “third sector” organisations, via the Scottish government. This is what came to Shetland in the financial year 2023/24:

• Community-led local development: £229,178

• Islands Programme: £799,820

• Place-based Investment Programme: £75,000

• Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for Adults: £71,811

• Highlands & Islands Enterprise: £188,127

• Creative Scotland: £441,399

• NatureScot - Peatland Action: £98,265

That £1.9m brings the Scottish government’s total investment in Shetland to at least £254m a year.

That’s £11,043 for every woman, man and child. Oh, and I haven’t included the free prescriptions and eye tests, free bus travel for young folk and pensioners, free tuition for our university students or those world-famous baby boxes.

Are we getting value for money, though? Well, there are no accurate statistics for the total amount of income tax paid by Shetland residents, but a rough estimate, based on our proportion of the total population of Scotland (it’s only 0.415 per cent), is around £70m a year. That would represent about 28 per cent of total Scottish government spending in Shetland. Local households and businesses pay VAT as well, of course, and that figure will be considerably more than the total for income tax, but the UK government doesn’t publish its total VAT receipts from Shetland, nor what it raises here in corporation tax.

What we do know, from Shetland in Statistics, is that Shetland’s Gross Domestic Product per head of population, at £40,844, is slightly more than both the Scottish and UK figures, as is the county’s Gross Value Added per head (£37,174). These numbers suggest that we’re paying our way, so we’re fully entitled to what Holyrood and Westminster spend on Shetland. This is not charity, after all; it’s our right as taxpayers and citizens. It’s also a sensible investment in the future.

Nobody’s saying the Scottish government is perfect. Far from it. It would, of course, be better if there were more cash available. However, as the Liberal Democrats know full well, much of the Scottish government’s finance is still controlled by the UK government which dictates that, unlike the UK Treasury, Holyrood is only allowed to borrow for capital projects and cannot run a budget deficit.

Alistair and his party support that constitutional arrangement, despite being aware that Holyrood’s share of the UK Treasury’s income is considerably less than the total taxes raised in Scotland.

But you won’t hear the Liberal Democrats complaining about that. For them, it seems, everything is the fault of “SNP Baaad”.

In his earlier career, Alistair Carmichael was a procurator fiscal. So he knows you can’t make a charge stick without forensic presentation of the evidence. As an MP, he’s used his lawyerly skills to good effect in his much admired work for human rights and international justice.

That makes it particularly sad to see him resort to playground mud-slinging when the facts of the SNP’s support for Shetland are staring him in the face.

By Jonathan Wills

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.