The Renault Twingo E-TEch electric in Absolute Green.

Cars are just for getting you from A to B. If I had a pound for every time I’d heard that phrase, I’d be able to buy a better car to get from A to B.

It’s a bit like saying a house is just to stop your TV from getting wet - objects can have many intrinsic properties which stir emotion.

When I was about four years old, Britain was in the grip of another recession/depression/economic downturn - delete as appropriate.

My parents hired a Mk1 Renault 5 to go on holiday. It seemed modern, fun and exotic; it even had a radio that played cassettes.

By the time I left school, the Renault 5 was still a feature on our roads, so it was forever associated with growing up.

I’ve no doubt there is a wean, sitting in the back of a Dacia Duster today, who will be searching for one at the 2056 Classic Motor Show.

Okay, maybe nostalgia goggles aren’t that powerful, but you get the idea. Style is subjective, and Renault has been deliberately and successfully linking its quirky past to an EV future.

We’ve got the reimagined Renault 5 and 4, and now it’s the turn of the Twingo. The third-generation, rear-engined Twingo ceased production in 2024, but it was a fun and offbeat little thing. The new Twingo concept goes back to the 90s with a design that echoes the bug-eyed Gallic charm of the original.

Interestingly, Twingo is a portmanteau of twist, swing and tango. Make of that what you will.

Renault unveiled the Twingo E-Tech Electric, sporting five doors, 90 horsepower, and a 163-mile range. To manage costs, standard Renault Group parts are repurposed, including physical climate control dials commonly found in other Renault and Dacia models.

The reason? Renault aims to get its city car on the road for under £20,000. Just like in the outgoing model, the rear seats slide fore and aft to allow either extra leg room or more boot space.

It’s a cute, retro design, but be warned, car makers can only raid their back catalogue for so long.

Rover did it with the 75, as did Jaguar with the S-type.

Another eye-catching concept making the rounds belongs to the Renault sub-brand Dacia, in the form of the Hipster.

This tiny concept vehicle draws inspiration from Japanese kei cars and the original Mini. In a nutshell, imagine someone fired a shrink ray at a Land Rover. It’s boxy, but it’s only three metres long and 1.5 metres wide, so if you parked it at Tesco, there’s a risk it’d get wheeled away and stacked by the trolley guy.

It’s light, coming in at 800kg with a smallish battery to keep prices in the £10k to £12k range, but with a range of only around 100 miles.

That’s not much use if you do mega-commutes, but in France, for example, 94 per cent of motorists travel less than 24 miles per day.

In the UK, it’s just 19, so this is a car for urban areas with extensive charging infrastructure.

Weight-saving and clever design are the order of the day, with Dacia designing the dashboard so that your phone serves as the infotainment system, and accessories such as speakers can be clipped around the cabin.

Dacia is coy about whether the Hipster will go into full production, but if it does, it ticks all the boxes that the original Renault 5 did: it’s cool, quirky, and something to stir emotions.

It’ll still get you from A to B, as long as they’re not too far apart.

By James McConnachie

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.