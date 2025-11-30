Tinned ravioli arrived in Stornoway when Donald Murray was a child.

I remember the day the mothers of our village discovered ravioli.

One of our youngsters had brought it home from the supermarket in Stornoway to try it out, revealing the outside of his can when we sat together on the bus, the words “Estd 1879” on its surface, though it only came into existence in 1965.

When he arrived home, the pasta was cooked immediately and dinner served. Knives and forks danced within fingers as plates were polished clean, tongues relishing every bite.

Other miracles were achieved soon afterwards. The mother who had served the meal was transformed into a missionary for the Italian way of chomping and eating.

“Magnifico! Magnifico!” she declared, preaching about her new discovery to other women in the area, introducing them all to the delights of ravioli. Soon more tins were purchased and converts made. Our home village was transformed into a miniature version of Sicily or Sardinia, Naples or Milan.

The change in people’s appetites did not end with that moment. “Spam! Spam! Spam!” became a chorus, repeated continually over meals. Macaroni cheese was also brought home in cans from town with youngsters relishing each bite.

The lamb chop gave way to the chop suey. The salt herring lost its place in our existence to an occasional can of sardines. The home-made black pudding was replaced by the chicken Madras.

In short, a revolution occurred. One could even imagine pensioners in certain households tucking into a meal of Mexican tacos and chilli beans, something that would never have happened a decade before, bringing about an exotic transformation not only of their diets but also of their personalities.

Like many others in various island groups, not just throughout Scotland but worldwide, there is no doubt that before this – for generations – we possessed the most conservative eating habits of much of the globe.

I remember, for instance, hearing the songs of a New Zealand rock group called the Mutton Birds a few decades ago.

I imagined that they were inspired by the gannet or “guga”, a bird I ate many times in my youth after the men from my native district sailed to a human-free island named Sula Sgeir every year to collect some of their chicks.

Recently I discovered that the name of the group had its source instead in the shearwaters which nest off Tasmania, even providing the source of a small town’s name there.

And, of course, these birds were not unique. In some other island groups, even the cormorant and fulmar were the ravioli of their day.

Accompanying this revolution has been a transformation in the way in which islanders see their own landscapes.

Over the last half century or more, many of us have lost our ability to know our own localities with the detailed knowledge our people possessed before.

Each tiny slope and rocky outcrop could be identified by those who lived in their vicinity; each family connection noted and recognised, even to the extent of being aware of our third and fourth cousins.

Much of that information has now wisped away from our heads, allowing us to know our surroundings much less intimately than before.

Clearly there are also gains to be made from this change. Our collective memories may have slipped but we have been provided with other strengths and resources.

With the aid of books, newspapers, films, television and radio, we have sometimes been provided with a wider perspective than before. To some extent, this has been to our benefit. One can see this sometimes in our political discussions.

There are the comparisons that certain individuals have made between us and the Faroe Islands to our north. Sometimes this has been helpful. At other times, it has been both inaccurate and misleading, more enflaming than enlightening.

Over the last while, I have had several discussions with people who live in New Zealand. One of the issues in which I have become interested is the Maori language.

Throughout the 19th and much of the 20th century, there were countless attempts to eradicate that tongue, especially by English speakers who often, throughout history, have attempted to eradicate other languages that exist in any particular area.

This process began to alter in the late 1970s. In 1987, Maori became, together with English and New Zealand Sign Language, an official language of that country.

According to people to whom I have spoken, this has become – to some degree – a success. The Maori language has become a “taonga” or cultural treasure of the community, its importance especially in terms of art and human creativity becoming recognised by an increasing number of people living in New Zealand.

It is not the only place where a similar recognition needs to happen.

Like those that first discovered ravioli and macaroni, it is time that we discovered different tastes and even sounds upon our tongues.

By Donald Murray

