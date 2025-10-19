Recently, in our national media, there was a significant number of stories about the tensions that still exist between the Russian state and its neighbours, especially these countries that were at one time under their political control.

The tale of a plane flying across Estonia, allegedly threatening the safety of that country. Various stories of Russian submarines encroaching the waters around a range of European states. Politicians in Poland fearing the invasion of their homeland.

Even the likes of Shetland and the north of Scotland have been mentioned in these headlines.

Drones veering towards us and interfering with the skies above our heads.

It was a concern of which I was conscious around a decade ago when I visited both Finland and Estonia.

There were two locations where it was raised as a topic of conversation.

One was in Helsinki where the threat of Russian aggression was mentioned by an individual who spoke about how their country had been invaded by Russia in 1935, how they had even erected a fake version of their capital city to divert planes and bombs from the real location.

The other area was Tallinn in Estonia, where we spent a couple of days.

Even from our earliest conversations, it was clear that their thoughts of Russia were even more intense than in Helsinki.

One of the earliest conversations was about how the Russian government had launched a cyber-attack on their internet network a few years before.

“It was impossible to use it for a while,” someone informed me.

After that, the same person pointed out the sheer number of boats and yachts crammed within the city’s harbour.

“They’re all full to the brim,” he explained. “Loaded with people’s property. They plan to take most of their belongings if the Russians ever come back here, bringing everything they own across to Helsinki.”

There were other conversations like that.

Someone pointed out his belief that there were dangers and tensions existing within the city itself.

“There’s a lot of Russians still living here. You can see hordes of young men going to the Orthodox Church in the city. I must confess I’m wary of them.”

There was clearly a firm foundation for his response – the truth of his words confirmed a few days later when I visited the city’s Orthodox Church.

Within its walls, there were more young men than I had ever seen inside any religious institution, using the space for both private talks and moments of worship. Clearly, this, too, was a basis for the distrust that some of the Estonians felt when seeing those whose Russian ancestors had arrived many years before in their country, a response shared by a group of Georgians whom I also met in Tallinn.

There was an element of ambiguity in all of this, moments when I felt uncomfortable.

One time that was particularly disturbing was when I was shown a wide range of books by a publisher.

“What’s your best-selling book?” I asked. “This one,” he answered, taking a copy down from the shelf. “It’s about Estonian war-heroes.”

Within its pages, there were a host of photographs. Some featured the Forest Brothers, the Estonian resistance movement to Soviet rule.

Others, however, involved men who wore Nazi and SS uniforms, joining German forces to oppose the Russians during World War Two.

Clearly it was a moment that left me uncomfortable and uncertain, wondering whether they deserved my sympathy or not.

However, much of what I witnessed underlined the fact that there was anxiety and uncertainty in Estonia because of their geographical position. I was aware, too, that many of their young people were leaving their country at that time, feeling insecure because of their geographical and economic situation.

Peculiarly, this is a mood that seems to have spread across much of the globe in recent years, beginning to dominate the politics of so many countries across the world – from the United States to the Netherlands, Hungary to the United Kingdom – with the rise of right wing parties such as Vox in Spain, the National Rally in France and AFD in Germany.

I have even seen a similar response in rural areas throughout Scotland, a sense of nervousness about the effect that incomers are having on local communities, altering them beyond recognition.

Rightly or wrongly, residents feel more insecure than they did in the past.

They see old homes taken over by visitors, villages overwhelmed by those who come from elsewhere.

Yet what is the alternative to this? An array of empty houses and even more vacant lives?

For too many years, emigration has resulted in exactly this in rural areas.

