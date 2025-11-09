Images from the First World War Roll of Honour were shown on Lerwick Town Hall in 2018, to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War. Credit: SIC

This weekend marks a time of remembrance - a time to honour those who gave their lives in the First and Second World Wars, and in the many conflicts that have followed.

All too often we become so wrapped up in the events of today that we forget the moments that shaped our world - and the lessons they left behind.

But why does remembrance matter? It matters because without understanding the past, we cannot safeguard the future.

With the growing polarisation of British politics and the rise of populist movements like Reform UK, it has never been more important to have strong, fair and empathetic leaders - people capable of learning from history rather than repeating its mistakes.

Mistakes come in many forms. Some are catastrophic - the kind that plunge nations into war. Others are quieter: electing leaders who lack conviction, competence, or courage.

We often make these smaller mistakes in the name of stability, choosing not to “rock the boat”.

Yet these decisions, however minor they seem, can create a chain reaction - one weak choice leading to another until real damage is done. You can read between the lines here, right?

For Shetland, the stakes are real and immediate. We stand at the edge of change. Without strong leadership, our islands risk being swallowed by it.

Shetland needs an energy deal - one that protects our people and our environment. We cannot allow the wholesale industrialisation of our landscape and expect nothing in return.

Life, of course, is full of chance - chance moments, chance encounters, taking a chance. But with clear direction and courage, those chances can be turned into opportunities, not risks.

It is in moments of reflection, especially at this time of year, that we remember the dangerous cost of wrong leadership.

Ten million men were killed during the First World War - lives shattered, erased, and forever changed. Among them was Karl Manson, a 19-year-old Shetlander shot through the chest by a sniper on the first day of the Battle of Arras. His ring, roughly engraved with the word “Arras”, now rests in the Shetland Museum.

On 8th April 1917, Karl wrote his final letter to his mother: “We will be going up to the line in about a day's time, so I must warn you that you must not expect a letter for a good while. I might manage to send a field postcard, but you must not worry”.

The next morning, 9th April, his battalion went over the top in the opening assault.

The dawn was bitterly cold, rain turning to snow, as the men advanced into a storm of artillery and machine-gun fire.

Karl’s company was among the first wave. Moments after leaving the trench, he was hit by a sniper’s bullet. He died instantly - 19 years-old and barely a month into his first real experience of the front.

The onslaught that day resulted in 159,000 British casualties, including around 20 Shetlanders.

The Arras ring that led to Karl’s story was taken from his hand by another Shetlander - by sheer coincidence, or chance. Willie Irvine of Scalloway described the moment in a letter home:

“A queer thing happened last week after we had taken the line and things had quietened down a bit.

“I was having a look round and there was a chap lying just over the parapet, a Seaforth Highlander he was, he had been killed by a German sniper. I thought I had seen him somewhere so I looked for his pay book to see his name, it was Karl Manson. He had a photograph of his father and sister in his pocket, so I took them and will send them on to his father after he has heard from the office ... it was queer for me to be the first to come on him though wasn't it?”

The reminders of Karl’s life – the ring taken from his hand, the photograph in his pocket, the cushion chosen for his mother, and a pressed rose from his grave – now rest quietly, at peace, in the Shetland Museum and Archives, reminders of the delicate fragility of life.

Karl’s father, Thomas Manson, was editor of The Shetland News: a man immersed in words and deeply attuned to his community. Karl inherited that same literary spirit, evident in his letters and diaries. Before the war, his ambitions were already turning toward books, study and public service. His life - and promise - ended before it could begin.

When we remember boys like Karl, we are not only paying tribute; we are accepting responsibility. The responsibility to think, to choose, and to lead with wisdom.

Because battlefields are born from politics. And politics, at its core, is about choices - who we trust, who we follow, and what we stand for. One throws mud, the other fights within it. But both can determine whether we live in peace or in conflict.

As we pause this weekend to remember the fallen, let’s also remember what they died for: not division, and not pride, but peace.

The past is never as distant as we’d like to think. It reaches into every election, every policy, and every moment of leadership.

And here in Shetland - as we stand at a crossroads of energy, identity and future direction - the past should remind us of one thing above all: the choices we make today will decide the kind of country and community we become tomorrow.

By Laurie Goodlad

