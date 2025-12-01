Sullom Voe Terminal workers brave the rain as they picket outside the terminal entrances.

Workers are picketing at the entrances to Sullom Voe Terminal after agreeing to strike over pay.

The Altrad Services staff, including insulators, scaffolders and painters, began their industrial action this morning (Monday).

If follows the collapse in pay negotiations, when employers offered two lump sum payments, capped at £900 and £1,250, instead of a pay rise.

The latest offer, equivalent to 62p per contractual hours worked, was rejected on Friday, leading to the start of strike action

Unite previously instigated industrial action for Altrad workers at the terminal in April last year, again seeking better pay.

Unite industrial officer John Boland said at the time: “These highly skilled workers deserve a fair pay deal and unless these companies quickly get back round the table and make dramatically improved offers soon, then industrial unrest is inevitable.

Altrad and terminal operator EnQuest have been approached for comment.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.