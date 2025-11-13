Duncan Johnson proudly shows his muckle gravit. Photo: Carol Sutherland

A group of North Isles knitters got together recently to help refugees left without a permanent roof over their heads.

Customers at the Nordalea day service in Unst combined their creative skills after an appeal was put out by Shetland Solidarity with Refugees.

The charity had asked for help in keeping refugees warm as winter approaches.

But one member of the knitting team went a step further, and made a big, colourful scarf as a surprise for Nordalea’s team leader Duncan Johnson.

He had popped in on the ladies one day and, being unaware of the challenge they had chosen, suggested they make a “muckle gravit” - or “big scarf”.

One member of the group, Vivienne Henderson, certainly rose to the challenge.

Surreptitiously, in her own time, she kept knitting.

With her labours finally complete - and satisfied that this would be a cosy winter warmer - she invited Mr Johnson to join her.

She then presented him with the most amazing gift - a multi-coloured muckle gravit, measuring 23 feet and six inches long - with 42,120 stitches in total.

