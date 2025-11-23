The “ambitious” new green ammonia plant for Lerwick could be in operation by the end of the decade, despite concerns the isles are becoming increasingly industrialised.

The first spade could be in the ground to build the Statkraft plant near Dales Voe by 2027, paving the way for a start in production by the end of 2029.

Details of the plans were shared during a consultation meeting at the Tingwall hall on Thursday.

The new plant could create up to 20 new jobs to help keep its operation and maintenance ticking over post-construction.

But hundreds more will be needed to help build the new facility in the first place.

Discussions have already taken place with officials from Shetland Islands Council about the proposal, and it is hoped a planning application and environmental impact assessment will be lodged by the middle of next year.

Ammonia production is nothing new, having been used for over a century in agriculture and industry. It is currently used in fertiliser, industrial chemicals, plastics, dyes and synthetic fibres.

But Statkraft point to green ammonia production as a way of decarbonising the food chain, as well as chemical and marine fuels.

Historically, ammonia - or “gray ammonia” - has been produced using a process known as Haber-Bosch, which uses hydrogen fully extracted from natural gas, releasing huge volumes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

However, the hydrogen for Tagdale will be produced using renewables, through a process known as electrolysis, which passes electric currents through the water and separates the resulting hydrogen and oxygen.

The oxygen is released into the atmosphere, while the hydrogen is combined with atmospheric nitrogen to produce the ammonia.

Statkraft then plan to export the final product by sea, via a private jetty.

It also says the production process will pave the way for more homes in Shetland to benefit from district heating.

But why does Statkraft see Shetland as a suitable location for the project in the first place?

Project manager Brie Foster points to Shetland’s “historic ties and knowledge” with the oil and gas industry, and sees a valuable opportunity for workers to transition as fossil fuels decline.

“We think we could really build on the existing knowledge that’s already in Shetland,” she said.

“By creating Tagdale green ammonia we’re creating a number of green jobs and transition jobs as well - 20 jobs for the operation and maintenance of the plant. It will be operated 24/7, so there needs to be people on site at all times.”

She added the construction process could create anything from “200-300” new jobs as well.

“The current programme, we would hope, would have spades in the ground by 2027 - so it’s quite an ambitious programme.

“We’re allowing two years for the programme, so producing ammonia on site by the end of 2029.”

The consultation has been essentially about the concept of the project, but plans are already afoot for Statkraft to return next year to carry out a second round of meetings, by which point more will be known - and shared - about the actual design of the plant.

“Then we will be going through the planning process as well. We will be intending to submit a planning application and an environmental impact assessment with it, and that should be happening in the middle of next year - so 2026.”

The proposals are not without controversy, however, and last week’s consultation meetings (an earlier one was held in Lerwick, ahead of the Tingwall event) follow concerns at this month’s Lerwick Community Council meeting about the “continual industrialisation” of Shetland.

Alison Johnston is certainly in tune with that argument. A member of pressure group Save Shetland, she was at Thursday’s consultation, where she was left less than impressed by the scale of Statkraft’s endeavours in Shetland.

Worse, she senses a lack of accountability among elected councillors, as paid officials make use of the delegated authority they’ve been given.

Mrs Johnston was speaking after attending Monday’s consultation meeting on Shetland’s draft energy strategy, and voiced concerns that “councillors are content to leave SIC officials to engage with key partners”.

She said the ammonia plant was “just one more thing to be added to the industrialisation that’s taking place in Shetland”.

Statkraft is already the name behind the Mossy Hill windfarm, which could see eight turbines emerge on a site near Lerwick, and is also proposing a green hydrogen project at Scatsta.

“Why have they looked at a small island like Shetland?” said Mrs Johnston.

“It’s very costly to convert the hydrogen to ammonia, so what benefit is Joe Public going to get out of it?

“We feel we’ve got no voice. Councillors delegated authority for officials to be in high level discussions with interested parties. Councillors have very much taken a back seat, and they’ve left it to the officials.

“The result is we the community have got nobody representing us.”

