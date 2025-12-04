Talks will be held to make it easier for telecommunication companies to find out more about subsea cable breakages.

The owner of the Shefa-2 cable had to submit freedom of information requests to the Scottish government to obtain data crucial to help it investigate the latest outage.

It follows a high-level resilience meeting recently held at Islesburgh Community Centre.

The Shetland Times has previously reported that cable breakages had been caused by fishing boats operating without AIS.

Now, isles MP Alistair Carmichael has secured a meeting with security minister Dan Jarvis.

“One of the key elements that came out of last month’s resilience summit was the importance of accurate and available information on the causes of cable outages, as well as information going to customers when disruption happens,” Mr Carmichael said.

“It is surely an easy win for the UK and Scottish governments to make this information more readily available – I shall be taking this meeting offer up with the minister in the coming days.”

The meeting with Mr Jarvis will take place after the isles MP raised the issue in parliament.

“It has now become clear that there is no basic sharing of information between the government and cable companies, and the cable company in that case had to submit a freedom of information request to get VMS - vessel monitoring system - data,” Mr Carmichael told fellow MPs.

“Surely we can do better than that.”

