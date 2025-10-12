Teachers will next month vote on strike action over “excessive” workloads.

The EIS union has formally notified Scottish councils, including the SIC, of its intention to open a ballot for industrial action.

The move comes ahead of the opening of the SNP conference in Aberdeen, with EIS saying it serves as a warning to the Scottish government.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said it served as a “timely reminder” to conference delegates of their manifesto pledge to tackle teacher workload that the party made ahead of the last Scottish election in 2021.

"The promise made by the Scottish government was based on a reduction of teachers’ maximum class contact time, to 21 hours per week,” she added.

“More than four years on from that promise being made to teachers, pupils and the wider electorate and, not only are we still waiting for the pledge to be delivered, we are still waiting for firm proposals on how it will be delivered to emerge from the Scottish government and local authority employers."

Ms Bradley added: "We are now in the fifth year since the pledge was made – almost enough time for a whole cohort of young people to pass through secondary education – and the next Scottish election is approaching fast.

"With no tangible progress having been made on delivery of the commitment, we now believe it is necessary to remind the Scottish government of the importance of honouring its promise to Scotland’s teachers, pupils and voters.

"Our statutory ballot, which will open next month, will provide teachers with another opportunity to demonstrate to both government and employers of the vital importance of tackling excessive teacher workload by delivering the commitment to reduce maximum class contact time to 21 hours per week in order to give teachers more time out of the classroom to prepare lessons.”

The Scottish Liberal Democrats education spokesman Willie Rennie MSP said union leaders described their workloads as “crippling”.

“The SNP are about to go into a conference that makes a lot of noise about independence but says very little about supporting teachers, who are at their whit’s end. It doesn’t get any more tone-deaf,” he added.

“This should be a kick-up the behind for the SNP to finally give teachers the support they need, but I am not holding my breath.”

The Scottish government said it was committed to working with teaching unions and Cosla to agree on an "approach to delivering a reduction in class contact time at pace".

"Ministers respect union members' right to withdraw their labour, but are disappointed that the EIS has taken this action while these constructive discussions are ongoing," the government added.

The EIS statutory ballot will open on 12th November and close on 14th January.

