An exhausted owl found on an offshore oil rig is being nurtured back to health following some impressive team work.

The short-eared owl was found on the Noble Patriot, 180-miles north-east of Shetland, where it had landed after being blown off course by Storm Amy.

The owl was found by workers on the Noble Patriot oil rig.

Oil worker Alan Mackay called Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary for help - and pretty soon a major rescue operation was in place.

Firstly, the offshore workers fed it raw chicken to keep it alive and then it was flown by helicopter to Sumburgh Airport where the sanctuary team collected it to be examined by Lisa Trueman of Shetland vets.

The coastguard collected the exhausted owl from an oil rig

She found it to be in good shape, but rather thing, and so it has been handed into the care of ornithologist and boat operator Phil Harris to be fattened up on mice and chicks before being released back to the wild.

“What a treat for everyone who came into contact with this beautiful creature,” the wildlife sanctuary said.

An exhausted owl was flown in from an oil rig. Photo: Shetland Vets

“Many thanks to everyone involved in this rescue operation.”

The short-eared owl.

Shetland Vets said it was a “real collaborative effort”. which will hopefully see the owl released soon.

And that was not the only rescue the vets had to deal with yesterday.

A young otter being nursed back to health. Photo: Shetland Vets

A member of the public also brought in a tiny, four-week-old otter pup that had been abandoned in their garden.

“After some warming, rehydration and TLC from our team, we swapped the owl for the otter and sent her off to the Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary for rehabilitation,” the vets said.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.