Lorries passing on the Levenwick road. Photo: Brian Gray

Temporary 50mph speed limits have been installed on the Levenwick road - two weeks after a police officer was struck by a vehicle on it.

Shetland Islands Council roads manager Neil Hutcheson confirmed the new restrictions were put in place and came into effect yesterday (Wednesday) when he spoke at the SIC’s community safety and resilience meeting.

Previously the board’s chairman Allison Duncan branded the road as a “death trap” and has been a long-time advocate for improvements to be made, alongside fellow South Mainland councillors.

Mr Duncan’s comments followed two crashes on the notorious stretch of road last month.

The first happened in the early hours and involved a 4x4 which came off the road, crashed into the verge and left debris strewn across the carriageway.

Then at around 7.30am a police officer, who was on duty investigating the scene of the first incident, was hit by a car, knocked over the embankment and fell around 30ft.

She was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick while the 19-year-old driver was arrested.

Police Scotland’s Shetland area commander Chris Sewell said his officer was “on the mend” after the accident, when he appeared at the meeting yesterday.

The chief inspector agreed the road was something which “needed looked at” and warranted “further discussion and analysis”.

