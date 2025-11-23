The Haar Sauna team at he new sauna behind Brevik House where there are also two plunge pools. Photo: @elliejane_photography.

From a humble horsebox overlooking one of the world’s most beautiful beaches, Callum Scott has carved out a reputation as the “go to guy” for sauna in Scotland.

When he and his wife Hannah Mary Goodlad set up Haar Sauna, a little over two years ago, their aim was to share their passion for the “power of deep heat”.

Using a modified Ifor Williams horsebox trailer at St Ninan’s and a mobile “barrel” sauna to travel around the isles, Mr Scott said he was proud to have helped develop a new “wellness movement” in Shetland.

He has also used that expertise to help around 200 people develop their own sauna projects throughout Scotland as a trustee of the British Sauna Society.

Now, Haar is embarking on its most ambitious project yet - building on the learning of the past two years to come up with a bespoke new sauna situated on the seaward side of Brevik House in Lerwick.

Built in partnership with Shetland firm DITT, using a modified flatbed trailer, the new sauna features changing facilities, two plunge pools and solar panels to power external LED strip lighting.

The sauna is the biggest yet featuring windows overlooking the Bay of Breiwick. Photo: @elliejane_photography.

Featuring Japanese-inspired charred pine to create a dark, atmospheric feel, there are also windows offering stunning views across the Bay of Breiwick.

Opening on Friday, Mr Scott said the new sauna was intended to give back to the community.

Safety is also paramount, with the use of plunge pools and lighting ensuring it can be used at any time of day, even through the dark winter months.

“Our decision was inspired by a desire to introduce a new relaxation and wellness experience to the Lerwick community,” he told The Shetland Times.

“Recognising the growing interest in health, wellness, and outdoor activities, Haar Sauna aims to offer a luxurious, accessible way for locals and visitors to unwind and enjoy the outdoor sauna in the heart of Lerwick.

“We want to give back to our community by creating a new place to meet up with friends, a fantastic venue to host meetings or parties without the need to drink alcohol - making wellness more inclusive and flexible.

“Our new sauna has stunning sea views, two brand-new plunge pools, and changing facilities to make visits smooth and comfortable.

“It’s shaping up to be the perfect post-work retreat or slow Sunday escape.”

The interior of the new sauna features charred pine for an atmospheric feel. Photo: @elliejane_photography.

Mr Scott said the response had already been “extremely positive”.

“Many have appreciated what Hannah Mary and I have brought to Shetland,” he added.

“People love to go to Haar Sauna.

“They love the power of deep heat and the opportunity to try something new without having to travel far.

“We try to be as flexible as possible for our customers, by travelling to them.

“The feedback has highlighted how successful our mobile barrel sauna has been on island communities.

“We’ve been to Unst, Yell, Reawick, Whalsay, Bressay, Brae, and we are not stopping there - I want to visit every island.

“I am very proud of our Haar Sauna team. We have started a new movement of wellbeing across Shetland, we have fostered community connections and promote wellness in a fun, unique way.”

In the coming months, Mr Scott plans to add a third plunge pool and is looking into offering seaweed baths.

The sauna has been built in partnership with DITT using a flatbed trailer. Photo: @elliejane_photography.

There are also plans to host rituals, featuring essential oils, ice and herbal infusions.

One such ritual, called vihta, involves a traditional Finnish bundle of birch branches used to stimulate and cleanse the skin, promoting circulation and releasing aromatic fragrances.

During December Haar will also host Christmas carol singing sessions in the sauna.

Taking inspiration from the sauna traditions of Latvia, Lithuania and Russia, Mr Scott is also planning extra long sessions, up to two-and-a-half hours from start to finish.

Mr Scott has thanked DITT for its valuable support in building the sauna, the SIC’s planning team and Business Gateway for its advice

Haar has also received funding support from Scottish Edge - Scotland's biggest business funding competition, which Mr Scott has recommended to other small businesses and entrepreneurs.

As the Shetland sauna scene has grown, so too has the Haar team, with 16 staff now on its books. From next month there will be two fully salaried positions.

The team putting the finishing touches on the new sauna. Photo: @elliejane_photography.

Mr Scott has also been working with pupils at the Anderson High School and Brae School - and says he has been thoroughly impressed by their entrepreneurial spirit.

The new sauna will be opening on Wednesdays Thursdays Fridays and Sundays and will also be hosting community and women’s hour sessions as well as private bookings for up to 15 people.

