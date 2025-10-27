Smirk’s cartoon on the digital journey.

The Shetland Times is today thanking our readers after the launch of the new website proved a huge success - with more than 100 subscribers signing up in the first fortnight alone.

Staff at the newspaper and colleagues within Highland News and Media have been thrilled by the positive response so far.

The uptake has exceeded our expectations and means we are well on track to achieve the targets we set ourselves when we launched the new digital strategy.

Thank you to everyone who has signed up so far.

Across the wider organisation, HNM has thousands of subscribers, tens of thousands of registered users and generates millions of webpage views every month.

Subscribers benefit from unlimited access to the premium website as well as the Highland News and Media app where readers can find online stories as well as e-editions of The Shetland Times newspaper.

The app also provides access to other HNM titles including the Inverness Courier, the Northern Scott and the Caithness Courier, among others.

It is available for just £4.99 a month, £49.88 a year - and, for a limited time only, at the discounted price of £39.88 for a year.

With an encouraging start, we are now focussing on increasing our coverage even further, with more exclusive news, sport and opinion than ever before.

While the response from our readers has been hugely gratifying, we are also aware that some readers have been disappointed by the paywall.

To them, we say we believe our journalism is worth paying for.

But if people are unwilling to pay for a subscription, they can still read two free articles a month, three if they register.

Visit here for more information on our subscription offers.

