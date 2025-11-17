Guizer Jarl Lyndon Nicolson with the collection sheet.

Guizer Jarl Lynden Nicolson is out and about with the traditional Up-Helly-Aa collection sheet as he drums up vital funds for the upcoming festival

Now a well-established part of the festival calendar, this year’s collection is expected to raise more than £30,000 from local businesses, covering around half of the event’s running costs.

This year the collection sheet features Dirk Robertson’s artwork depicting a fictional Viking raid on a Pictish castle.

Mr Nicolson’s raid, meanwhile, is an altogether more collaborative affair, with businesses willingly donating to an event that brings them a major boost at an otherwise quiet time of the year.

With just over a couple of months until the big event, Mr Nicolson said his squad’s preparations were progressing well.

“We have been busy making for the last year and a half and our suits are nearly all done,” he told The Shetland Times this morning (Monday).

“We had 55 adults and 10 children to make for and now we’re down to the last four children’s suits.

“So we are hoping to have a very relaxing January.

“Well, that’s the goal at least, whether it turns out like that is another matter.”

By the time Mr Nicolson steps out as Guizer Jarl to lead the 2026 event, he will have waited 18 years for the honour - the longest ever wait for a Guizer Jarl to undertake after being voted onto the committee.

His journey to Guizer Jarl would have been the first 16-year wait, following changes introduced by the committee, but then the pandemic added another two years to that.

Despite the wait, Mr Nicolson said he had his fellow squad members had been enjoying the preparations, meeting up three times a week to ensure everything was coming together as planned.

“It’s a long winter and the squad meetings bring people a long of enjoyment during the dark nights,” he said.

“We’re getting together, making the torches, building the gallery and everything else that goes along with that.

“These squad meetings are really great at bringing people together at a dark time of the year.”

Up-Helly-Aa treasurer James Leask has praised Lerwick’s businesses for showing such “fantastic” support.

“It’s brilliant to see so many people offering to help out,” he added.

“This is what keeps the festival going and the event is probably quite unique in that way of funding.

“We rely heavily on the support from the donations, which covers around half of the running costs.

“We also get a lot of good feedback from the businesses, because it brings them quite a boost at what would otherwise be a very quiet time of year.”

Up-Helly-Aa will take place on Tuesday, 27th January.

