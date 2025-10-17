People watch on as a pilot whale is hunted.

Thousands have signed a petition calling for Faroe to be stripped of hosting the 2027 International Island Games.

Campaigners hope the petition will pressure the International Island Games Association (IIGA) and Faroese government to bring an end to the hunting of pilot whales and dolphins.

The IIGA has defended Faroe as the hosts of the next event but “encouraged” people who had concerns to get in touch.

Almost 35,000 people had signed the Change.org petition by noon on today (Thursday).

Faroe will host the island games in 2027.

It was launched three weeks ago by Nicky Edgar, of St Peter Port, Guernsey, with the intention to stop “the grindadráp”.

This is the traditional hunting of pilot whales or dolphins, which is said to have “sparked international outrage”.

They accepted that hunting pilot whales had been defended as a means of “subsistence and cultural preservation”.

“However, in today's world, where animal cruelty is no longer acceptable or necessary, these justifications crumble,” they said.

There were “modern alternatives” to provide for communities without the “bloodshed of innocent creatures”.

The petitioner added: “The thought of celebrating an international event in a place that still permits such practices is incomprehensible and unacceptable.”

Animal welfare charity Scottish SPCA said the practice had a “devastating impact” on the individual pilot whales or dolphins as well as the pods they travel in.

“As Scotland’s all-animal welfare charity, we are opposed to pilot whale hunting,” the SSPCA said.

"The mass hunting of pilot whales in the Faroe Islands causes significant distress, pain and suffering to highly intelligent and social animals.”

It added that pilot whales and dolphins should be treated with “compassion and respect”.

The IIGA told The Shetland Times it understood that this was an issue that many people cared about.

The association invited people to raise their concerns.

“At the heart of the IIGA is a simple but important purpose: to bring islands together, to build friendships across our communities, and to create opportunities for sportsmen and sportswomen to share in the joy of international competition,” it added.

“The island games are a celebration of unity, respect and friendship through sport, and it is these values that continue to guide us.”

Shetland Island Games Association was approached for comment. However, it declined, saying it was only involved as one of the 24 participant islands.

The Shetland Times has also approached the Faroese government for comment.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.