The weight limits are being introduced to ensure offshore workers can be safely winched by search and rescue helicopters, pictured here at the emergency landing site in Lerwick.

Thousands of offshore oil workers will need to lose weight to meet new safety standards - posing concerns some jobs could be at risk.

Offshore Energy UK has announced new restrictions will come into place next year, when workers weighing over 124kg in their workwear - a little over 19 stones - will not be able to travel offshore.

The limit has been set to ensure every person working offshore can be safely evacuated or rescued by a search and rescue helicopter winch.

This industry-wide initiative has been developed following engagement between OEUK, HM Coastguard, helicopter operators, and energy companies.

Around 5,000 offshore workers are understood to be affected by the new policy. It is not known how many Shetland workers are affected.

Oil and rig platform operation in North Sea.

John Boland, the regional officer at the Unite union, said: "We would hope that nobody loses their job through this and there can be support put in to stop that from happening.

"The biggest concerns we have had are from individuals that are naturally larger built and in some cases are extremely fit but are above that actual weight limit.

"Those are discussions we need to have, how we can support those individuals as well."

OEUK said the policy addresses increasing worker weights and the associated challenges for evacuation, rescue, and medical response offshore.

The combined load of the winchman, stretcher and equipment leaves a maximum capacity of 124.7 kg for a patient. Anyone above this weight cannot be guaranteed rescue by a search and rescue helicopter.

Over the next few weeks, OEUK will be raising awareness of the new policy, ahead of a transition period from 1st February to 31st October next year.

The new policy will take effect from 1st November, 2026.

During the interim period, employers will be encouraged to provide access to weight-management and wellbeing programmes. Resources will be shared throughout late 2025.

The restriction applies only to outbound offshore flights. There are no weight restrictions for return flights to shore.

It does not apply to marine vessels, which are governed by different regulations.

