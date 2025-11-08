Thousands visit the Shetland Craft Fair in the Clickimin
The craft fair is well under way in Lerwick’s Clickimin Leisure Complex as thousands visit the games and bowls halls.
This year’s event is a particularly special one, too - marking the 30th anniversary of Shetland Arts and Crafts.
Eighty-eight stalls have been set up showcasing knitwear, artwork, jewellery and much more.
A new aspect of the fair this year is a People’s Choice award, which will be presented to those behind the best stand. The trophy will be awarded at 4pm tomorrow (Sunday).
In previous years, the committee was responsible for choosing the best stand - but now the choice is being left to those attending, with the help of a QR code.
Cafes, supplied by Scalloway Meat Company, are serving food and drink, as well as Blyde Welcome.